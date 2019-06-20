Lawmakers urged to pass renewable energy bill

Hundreds rallied at the State Capitol Wednesday, urging lawmakers to pass a bill requiring the state to transition to 100 percent renewable energy.

Bills in both the House and Senate would require the state to meet that goal by the year 2050. The bills are sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans. Those at Wednesday’s rally also met with dozens of lawmakers in their offices to gain their support.

“Making sure we’re at 50 percent renewable energy by 2030, 80 percent by 2040, and 100 percent by 2050, to make sure we can stop the worst impacts of climate change,” said Flora Cardoni of PennEnvironment.

Both bills are currently in committee.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.