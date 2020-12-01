Lawmakers react to Gov. Wolf’s veto on COVID-19 Civil Liability Bill

A bill that would protect from civil lawsuits related to the coronavirus was vetoed by Governor Wolf, lawmakers react to how this could affect a spectrum of businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Reaction Tuesday to Governor Wolf’s veto of legislation that would have provided liability protection to a wide spectrum of businesses, including nursing homes and school districts from civil lawsuits connected to COVID-19.





Supporters of the legislation say it would have helped prevent frivolous lawsuits being filed against those entities, which are already being negativity impacted by the pandemic. The governor argued that the legislation is too broad and would have led “the potential for carelessness and a disregard for public safety.”

