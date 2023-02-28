EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lawmakers gathered at the state capitol Tuesday morning in an effort to pass a new bill.

Senate Bill 37 would limit how drivers use their cell phones while driving.

“This is not an effort to punish drivers. We are simply working to change behavior, build, responsible, driving, and of course public safety,” said Republican Representative Rosemary Brown of Pennslyvania’s 40th District.

100 people die on U.S. roadways each day, according to Jonathan Greer, the President of the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania

90% of those deaths are due to distracted driving.

A Scranton native knows the harsh reality of this statistic too well.

“My son was killed on July 5 of 2010 when a grossly negligent semi-truck driver was going 69 in a 45-mile work zone,” said Scranton resident, Eileen Miller.

Eileen Miller has been fighting to have this bill passed for the past 8 years after her son, 21-year-old Paul Miller of Scranton, was killed when a tractor-trailer driven by a distracted driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Miller’s car head-on along Route 33 near Saylorsburg.

More than a dozen others were injured in the crash.

“I keep constantly coming here session after session after session, begging for common sense legislation, which is simply trying to get the phone out of your hand,” said Miller.

If this bill is passed people will still be able to use their cell phones as long as they are in hands-free mode.

Other ways to help ensure you stay focused on the road, consider putting your phone on silent, mute notifications, or just simply stowing it away in the glove compartment.