Lawmakers discuss Scranton teacher strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the third day of picketing, local elected officials are gathering in Scranton to discuss the district’s current situation on the strike as negotiations continue.

Senator Marty Flynn, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Mullins, Rep. Mike Carroll, and Rep. Elect Thom Welby are expected to speak in front front of the Lackawanna County Courthouse around noon.

The strike began Wednesday morning. Hundreds of teachers across the district hit the picket lines after working for five years without a contract.

It is expected to start at noon.