Lawmakers Discuss Issues For 2020

LUZERNE/SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today we spoke with Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican Congressman Dan Meuser.

We talked about many issues… many of which have divided this nation along partisan lines….topic number one: The ongoing impeachment process in Washington..

President Donald Trump became only the third president to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The House voted on December 18th to send two Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for possible trial. The first article accused the President of abusing his power by using the federal government and taxpayer money for personal and political gain.



The second article accused him of obstructing the congressional inquiry into his actions in his dealings with the Ukraine. Pennsylvania’s Senior Senator Democrat Bob Casey told Eyewitness News…

“This is a trial about the conduct of the President engaged in. The House intelligence report in it’s findings found that the President solicited the interference of a foreign government in the 2020 election. That is a serious charge we have to examine that.”

Casey insists if a trial does take place in the Senate the President will have his chance to state his case.

“But if the President has evidence or information or exculpatory evidence that he did not engage in improper or unlawful conduct he should should bring that to the Senate. His defense lawyer i’m sure will.”

Republican Congressman Dan Meuser has questions about how the impeachment articles were brought about in the first place.

“Well we got serious concerns about the process from the very beginning that there truly was no due process for the President. There was also a significant assumption of guilt.” Said Meuser.

Meuser, along with many of his Republican colleagues call that entire process and the house judiciary report the end result of a political witch hunt.

“There’s a little thing called facts that weren’t provided. There wasn’t one bit of evidence not one indictment at all not one testimony that states that the President had a quid pro quo or any type of this for that with the Ukrainian government.”

The articles of impeachment are expected to be presented to the Senate for possible trial sometime this month. We also talked with Senator Casey and Congressman Meuser about other issues facing the United States in 2020… including the upcoming presidential election.