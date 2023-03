WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Lawmakers say the penalties for passing stopped school buses must be made more severe.

Eyewitness News’ I-Team report Thursday showed a close call in Wilkes-Barre which prompted several local lawmakers to call for stiffer penalties.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with those lawmakers and has what they are proposing tonight on Eyewitness News.