Lawmakers Continue to Push for High-Speed Internet Across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State lawmakers continue to push for an increase in access to high-speed internet across the state. But while everyone agrees that a lack of access is a problem. There are still a number of questions surrounding a solution. Eyewitness News Harrisburg Reporter Matt Heckel has the details.

The senate communications and technology committee is holding a series of public hearings… On how lack of high speed internet can affect Pennsylvania industries like education, agriculture, and health care.

“We must ensure that our residents that live in the most rural areas of the commonwealth have access to life-saving emergency response and health care, as well as access to high speed broadband,” Said Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) Chair, Senate Communications And Technology Committee

The F-C-C estimates 800-thousand Pennsylvanians do not have high speed internet access.

“Actually, when you look at the numbers, it’s probably far far greater than that,” noted Sen. Gene Yaw, (R) Susquehanna & Lycoming Counties

Researchers at Penn State say the F-C-C’S number is too low because it relies on self-reported data by internet service providers. They conducted their own study… Collecting millions of speed tests from across the state and found no county where at least half the population received high speed internet.

“The number of people without access or who have a discrepancy in actual speeds versus advertised speeds, they believe, is in the millions,” said Sen. Phillips-Hill.

There’s still an argument over how to pay for expanded access. Governor wolf has proposed a gas severance tax to fund his four-and-a-half billion dollar “RESTORE P-A” plan which includes broadband expansion. Others argue that that will hurt the state’s natural gas industry.

And Senator Phillips-Hill says she hopes to have the F-C-C testify on this topic in Harrisburg later this month.