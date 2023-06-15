LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lawmakers and candidates are reacting to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s investigation into the paper ballot shortage at polling places last November.

The DA’s public report was released yesterday after a months-long investigation. Evidence shows that failure to provide paper to the poling places was not a deliberate act, but rather a catastrophic oversight.

16 polling places in Luzerne County ran out of paper ballots, and the report concludes there was no indication of criminal intent.

Congressman Matt Cartwright issued a statement to eyewitness news this afternoon, saying “The DA’s report tells the story of a perfect storm of inexperience, lack of institutional knowledge and poor planning and communication.

But the report is also a roadmap to improvement, and I hope that happens, not just because I lost votes in this incident.

But also because people have to have confidence in election results in Luzerne County. Eyewitness News spoke to Jim Bognet, who was the 2022 nominee of the republican party for Congress in the 8th Congressional District and testified before Congress.

“I think the DA’s report confirms what I’ve alleged all along: the gross incompetence of the Luzerne County election officials and government in administering this election lead to the disenfranchisement of Luzerne County voters. What we need to know is, what consequences are there going to be for this incompetence,” said Jim Bognet, (R) 2022 Candidate 8th Congressional District.

The DA says the investigation did not uncover any evidence that the paper shortage was the result of a deliberate attempt to leave polling locations without paper on election day.

After reading the report, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo says they will learn from these mistakes and she will ensure all elections go smoothly as possible moving forward.