PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An interesting seminar was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania Thursday in Plains Township as a few hundred law professionals were in attendance at the Annual Bench Bar Association.

Multiple topical seminars, workshops, and continuing legal education credit courses were held.

The first main session was a presentation by President Judge Emeritus of the Pennsylvania Superior Court Correale F. Stevens called America’s Fascination with Serial Killers.

Judge Stevens spoke about the profile of a serial killer and how law professionals should handle these kinds of cases.

“I think it’s just important that people are aware of some of the signs of the serial killers and that lawyers have a better understanding of how to deal with the high profile cases,” said Judge Stevens.

Besides criminal litigation, there were workshops for other areas of legal practice, including civil litigation, estate planning, and bankruptcy.