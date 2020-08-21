Law firm hired for independent review of Shaheen Mackey case

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County has hired a Philadelphia law firm for the independent review the of case of Shaheen Mackey’s death.

County Manager David Pedri says Attorney Michael Reed and the law firm of Troutman Pepper will complete the outside review.

County council has to approve the hiring before the review begins. The firm will also conduct reviews of procedures inside of the prison to prevent future issues.

41-year-old Shaheen Mackey was brought to the Luzerne County prison on the afternoon of June 6th of 2018. Later that day he was rushed to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Mackey’s family tells Eyewitness News they are seeking justice and insist he did not have to die.

