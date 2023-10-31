EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There have recently been several threats to area schools via phone or text messages threatening bombs or shootings.

These threats have recently been found to be not credible however, the investigation into who is making these threats is still very much active.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce released a statement to the parents and guardians of the students reading:

PA State Police Commissioner Colonel Paris also issued a statement specifically to the parents and guardians that read:

The investigation into the threats to the schools is ongoing and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.