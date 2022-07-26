SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials across the region gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate legislation honoring Scranton Police Officer John Wilding.

Dozens of officers with the Scranton Police Department were joined by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and local lawmakers at Scranton Police Headquarters.

Senate bill 8-14, “The Officer John Wilding Law” Would strengthen the crimes code by adding penalties for fleeing an officer by foot. Seven years ago, officer wilding lost his life in pursuit of suspects .. Who fled the crime scene to evade arrest.

“If someone is injured like John was or myself or my K9 partner or any police officer there will be a greater penalty in that case,” added Scott Benzeleski, K9 handler, Scranton Police Department

“There’s nothing more I can do for my son. However, he was so proud to stand in this company, that I know that he would want to do what he could do to make sure that they are better protected,” said Mary Wilding, John Wilding’s Mother

Mary Wilding, Officer Wilding’s mother, received a plaque of Senate bill 814 at the end of the ceremony..