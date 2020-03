FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The COVID-19 pandemic response has impacted the way law enforcement handles certain calls. Officers are now trying to take steps to keep themselves and the public safe.





Eyewitness News spoke with local officers about their mindset moving forward with COVID-19.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on how the pandemic is affecting officials on later editions of Eyewitness News.