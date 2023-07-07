PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sound of nature, a perfect pair alongside the purple pop of lavender nestled on a farm in Paradise Township.

“I love the peacefulness and of course the smell. I feel that it brings people a lot of enjoyment.”

Linda Besecker opened the lavender field five years ago, the attraction growing from one plant to 550. Providing a relaxing, sweet scent to hundreds of visitors during its short season.

“People that love lavender, when they travel they look for lavender farms which is what I used to do. I never imagined that I would do it myself.”

But having a farm in the Poconos is no picnic when it comes to weather.

Besecker says her plants are resilient after putting up with dramatic temperature changes this past winter and spring.

The lavender season normally lasts about three weeks around the start of July.

“The last couple of years it’s been earlier, but this year it was a little late with the frost that set us back a little bit with the blooming time.”

Now in bloom, the lavender field is open for ‘pick your own’; a chance for guests to build their own bustle to dry or admire the fresh plant.

Those hitting the field get materials and a crash course on how to cut it.

“You want to go after the first leaf, before the second for sure. If you get down into the woody part of the plant, it can damage the plant.”

But if you’re not in the mood to pick, the farm also offers an enchanted fairy forest; A path where you can stroll through and collect special treasures, and it’s not just for kids.

“It really brings a lot of smiles to people’s faces, old and young,” says Besecker.

The pick-your-own lavender season will run for another two weeks, depending on the weather.