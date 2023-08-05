SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration of culture took over part of Scranton, Saturday.

It’s a first-time festival centered on all things Hispanic.

Lively music and a whole lot of people helped kick off the inaugural NEPA Latino Fiesta at Nay Aug Park.

The crowd enjoyed everything from traditional ethnic foods to games and even a bouncy house for the kids.

More than a dozen vendors were on hand selling all kinds of goods.

The fiesta attracted people from near and far.

“I think it’s that it’s really cool and I hope it continues to happen because sometimes other people like me who are Latino, I feel alone in the community,” said Nagge Fleming from New York.

One attendee says her favorite part of the fiesta is seeing the community shop local.

“I like how there’s a lot of small businesses and everybody can support one another and like people that are not from the Latino culture they can you know, celebrate and also you know to participate in things,” says Jazmin Evans from New York.

“We saw that this was happening and I was excited cause I haven’t seen a lot of Hispanic people in the area so I was looking for my people,” added Raquel Cruz from New Jersey.

This fiesta has been months in the making and organizers say they did not expect a turnout like this. they say they look forward to doing it again next year bigger and better.

The group “Giving Back To The Community” sponsored Saturday’s Fiesta.