ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/YOU) A canceled birthday party turned into a surprise birthday parade for a 5-year-old in Orwigsburg.

Zenya Sanchez princess themed party was canceled last Saturday due to the stay at home order.

Friends and family teamed up with local emergency responders to roar their sirens down Liberty Street to surprise the birthday girl.

