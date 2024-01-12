SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details were released Friday night in the still very active shooting investigation in Lackawanna County that left a Scranton detective in critical condition, suspect custody, and police on the search for other possible suspects.

We found out the identity of the officer who was shot and who is now in critical condition in a Scranton hospital.

State and Scranton police called it gang-related.

Also, on Friday, a show of strength from the local community rallied around the officer and his family.

Scranton police not letting up on their patrols Friday night showing locals an act of violence will not get in the way of protecting their neighborhood.

Scranton detective Kyle Gilmartin is now in critical, but stable condition after being shot Thursday morning in what authorities are saying was a gang-related shooting.

Gilmartin, a part of the Scranton Police Department for nine years, works in the major crimes unit and the auto theft task force.

“It’s scary. They shot a police officer. They shot him out of desperation what else did this man do.”

It all began Thursday morning. Scranton police were investigating the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street when they encountered a suspect on North Decker Court.

During the encounter, the suspect reportedly opened fire on officers hitting Detective Gilmartin in the head. Another officer returned fire, shooting the suspect, whose name has not been released. Both Detective Gilmartin and the suspect are being treated at Geisinger CMC.

Neighbors say their part of town has changed and not for the better.

“It’s changed dramatically and very drastically and it’s not the Westside that I remember or the Westside that I grew up in,” says Virgil Argenta.

Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police brought into custody 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland from Mayfield.

Cleveland, who police believe was involved in the two drive-by shootings that drew police to Harrison and Prospect Avenue, is not charged with the shooting of Detective Gilmartin but is being charged for allegedly firing shots into a home, recklessly endangering other people and illegally carrying a firearm.

“You are starting to see more of these violent gang activities happen. Unfortunately, gang activity just isn’t in Chicago, New York, and LA, it’s right here in our backyards in Scranton,” added Robert Urban Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer.

Police say the support from schools, lawmakers, and locals has been greatly appreciated.

“We must say we are extremely grateful for the community support that we’ve been receiving here at the city of Scranton and the Scranton Police Department. We thank you,” continued Chief Thomas.

A city and beyond that has come together to support a detective and a department during a difficult time.

“The Scranton police are among the best. They were the best when I was there and they still are. It’s the city we want to keep as it was and all of us are going to fight to do it. My sympathy to the family and I hope that he comes out of this very well,” explained Eugene Peters former Scranton Mayor.

The Scranton School District postponed all sporting events for this weekend.

District officials say this is out of an abundance of caution for the students and faculty.

There is no word on when the postponed games will be played.