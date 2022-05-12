NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters are battling yet another brush fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning on West Mountain in Ransom Township. It comes after several brush fires were reported in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties on Wednesday.

Helicopters were brought in yesterday to douse the flames because some of the fires were difficult to get to. Hot spots and flare-ups continue to pop up.

The recent weather we have is making for the perfect conditions for brush fires.