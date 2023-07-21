LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96. While he may have left his heart in San Francisco, he also left a part of his heart here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Local radio and newspaper veteran Joe Middleton knows Tony Bennett better than many.

Middleton has interviewed Bennett over a dozen times and got to know him closely through a mutual friend Gene Weiss a Columbia Records executive and Scranton native who helped Bennett launch his career.

“Tony Bennett, love the man. Couldn’t meet a finer person,” said Middleton.

Bennett has played shows across the globe, but he’s also played venues a little closer to home.

Tony Bennett performed on this very stage here in Downtown Wilkes-Barre at the F.M. Kirby Center in 2012 as a part of their 25th anniversary.

“He just loved Scranton and Wilkes-Barre,” added Middleton.

He says in addition to being an incredibly talented musician Bennett was also a great artist.

But Middleton says the most memorable part about Bennett was his heart.

“kind, considerate, warm presence. Meeting him the first time he didn’t look down on you. I’d bring friends from Wilkes-Barre or Scranton to meet him out in Las Vegas or Atlantic City and if they were my friends they were his friends.” explained Middleton.

Tony Bennett passed away just shy of his 27 birthday.