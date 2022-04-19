LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the middle of April and much of our area is waking up to less than ideal weather.

The northern tier is one of the areas that saw what a late-season snowstorm could bring. Many residents are waking up Tuesday morning to snowy road conditions.









In Lenox Township, there are plows working to clear the clear roads, after they received their three to six inches.

Currently, PennDOT does have tier 1 restrictions in place for I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties, I-84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties and I-380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

There are also many schools and businesses that are either delayed or closed Tuesday. For the most up-to-date list visit the Closings page.