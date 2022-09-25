WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local piece of history which the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed is on display in Williamsport.

The Manor Hall Dollhouse exhibited at the Taber Museum was made in the 1930’s by Reverend H. Mowbray-Finnus.

Mowbray-Finnus was headmaster of a co-educational school in New Zealand.

When he returned to his native England, he put the dollhouse on display at department stores in London.





A young Elizabeth was among those who viewed it.

“It was at Harrod’s that Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret came to see it. So that’s our connection with the English royalty,” said Gary Parks, Director of the Taber Museum.





The Manor Hall Dollhouse was donated to the Taber Museum in 2011, and is still recognized as a piece of international history.

It stands 3-feet tall and has more than 2000 pieces including a fountain, tennis court and greenhouse.