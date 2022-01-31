Late Olyphant Mayor remembered

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Longtime Olyphant Mayor John Sedlak Jr. was remembered in a procession through the borough Monday morning.

The procession began at Eureka Hose Company No. 4 where Sedlak was a volunteer for over 50 years and went to Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Olyphant. Sedlak passed away last week just into his third term as mayor.

“Mayor John Sedlak was the best. He was a great person, a great man. He helped the firemen, he helped the community. He was a volunteer at Saint Cyril’s rummage sale, he was always there. Whether we needed tables or help, he always lent a helping hand,” said Lauren Telep of Olyphant.

The procession ended at Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church. The mayor will be laid to rest at the church’s parish cemetery in Blakely.