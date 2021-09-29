Late nights and early mornings mean no sleep for the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest fair in Pennsylvania. But, success like that doesn’t come overnight. Or does it? In order to be successful, workers are at the fairgrounds around the clock preparing for the next day.

No matter the hour or the outside temperature, there are always people at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Workers from nearby Briar Creek Farms are delivering fruits and vegetables to different vendors.

“Around 4:00 we send trucks down so we can get outta here,” explained D.J. Brophy, Briar Creek Farms. “Potatoes, onions, peppers, oranges, lemons. We supply quite a few of the stands and vendors.”

Some businesses have been lucky enough to get more employees and as a result, are adding another stand. Such as William Shollenberger of “PA Dutchalicious Amish Glazed Donuts”.

“We just got done with work last night, and when we finished, we decided that we were going to set up another stand to promote our Amish donuts a little bit more,” said Shollenberger.

And workers, like George Laubach of “Laubach’s Wings & Mountain Fries”, says business so far has been good.





“Oh yeah, there’s nice crowds. People seem to be happy to be out of their houses and able to socialize and get some good fair food,” Laubach said.

“Heap’s Dinner Stand”, out of Catawissa, has been a fair staple for 74 years and employs some thirty workers.

“We open for breakfast every morning early, 6:00 a.m. Crowds are here, yes. We’ve been doing good, really good,” said Jim Bunge, of Heap’s Dinner Stand.

For brothers Trent and Travis Fogleman, members of a multi-generational family farm in Lycoming County, long days are just part of the job.

“Yeah, it is early mornings and late nights. It could be difficult. We got here at 5:00 (this morning), we’re just cleaning out the pack, washing the cows, and getting ready for the show in the morning,” said Travis Fogleman, Muncy Glade Run Farm.

The fair runs through Saturday night, October 2.