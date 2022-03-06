Late night fire in Tamaqua damages home

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A fire in Tamaqua destroyed a home late Saturday evening.

According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire department arrived to the home on Mahanoy Street just before 11 p.m.

Connely says by the time crews arrived on scene the fire was fully involved. The crews were able to determine the fire to be “under control” just after midnight and cleared the scene soon after 2 am.

Photo by Kayla Hartz

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

WBRE/WYOU will release more information as it becomes available.