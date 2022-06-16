DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The newly appointed Dupont Mayor was sworn-in Thursday evening, and she’s picking up where her husband left off.

Elaine Lello was sworn in as mayor of Dupont taking the position left by her husband, former Mayor Dan Lello who passed away in May after a battle with ALS.

Elaine says her goal as mayor is to follow in her late husband’s footsteps and make his dreams for the borough a reality.

“i will do the best for the town that I can do. I mean, he had a dream and I’m going to try and work with my council and fulfill the dreams that they have,” said Dupont Mayor, Elaine Lello. “I told my husband we would do this, and I would stand by him, and this is what I’m doing, I’m standing by him”

Elaine will finish out her late husband, Mayor Dan Lello’s term.