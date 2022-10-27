TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This is the last week for fall lovers to get a glimpse of Creekside Garden’s Pumpkin Walk.

There is no better way to get in the fall spirit than wandering through thousands of pumpkins with your favorite pumpkin.

“We use all the different colored pumpkins and gourds to create mosaic designs with them and different types of designs. Anything, you know, we can create and make a display with pumpkins then we’re on it,” said Sherri Kukuchka, Creekside Gardens’ Co-Owner.

Colorful scenery, unique pumpkins, and fall fun can be found at Creekside Garden’s Pumpkin Walk.

This will be the pumpkin walk’s third season, offering family fun for adults, children, and even your furry friends.

“It’s very dog friendly, we love dogs here and the dogs love, love the pumpkin walk so definitely bring your four-legged friends,” Kukuchka added.

The most popular activity the walk has is the ‘I-Spy’ card game that stumps more than just kids.

“That’s to find pumpkins throughout the walk, and it’s really not just for the kids. The adults love it just as much and it’s really not that easy, it’s kind of challenging,” Kukuchka continued.

Whether searching for that specific pumpkin or just enjoying the fall air, guests are seen having a ‘gourd time’ all around.

“The pumpkin walk is very good,” one child said. While another stated, “I’m having so much fun at the pumpkin walk.”

Sunday is the final day for this year’s pumpkin walk.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.