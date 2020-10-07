Last of four accused of murdering Edwardsville man pleads guilty

EDWARDSVILE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An accused killer in the 2019 murder of an Edwardsville man, pleaded guilty late Wednesday afternoon to murder charges, according to The Citizen’s Voice.

Devin Malik Cunningham was the last of four people scheduled to stand trial, accused of conspiring to rob and murder 71-year-old Joseph Monka. Cunningham pleaded guilty to counts of third-degree murder before a Luzerne County judge after hours of the jury selection process.

The judged sentenced Cunningham a 40 to 80 years in jail.

Cunningham did not address the court during sentencing, and declined to comment as he was escorted out.

The four accused of the murder also stole $30,000 from Monka after murdering him. They allegedly went on a shopping spree after committing the murder.

Monka’s granddaughter, Gabriella Long, was sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison back in August.

Had Cunningham stood trial, it would have been the first-ever trial to be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena.