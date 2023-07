WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a hot night to be outside for Rockin’ the River. 28/22 News was at the popular event by the Susquehanna River as people enjoyed the music of the Badlees.

There’s a number of food and beverage trucks and the fun continues until 9:00 p.m.

Friday is the last night for the popular concert series, so if you get the chance to out and brave the heat, go check it out.