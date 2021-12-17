WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown to Christmas is on this final weekend before the holiday. Crowds flocked to local stores to fill out those gift lists.

Christmas Eve will be here before we know it. We caught up with some shoppers in Wilkes-Barre Township who were on a mission to get those presents under the tree before time runs out.

Dashing at the stores just days before Christmas. Hundreds of shoppers filled the Wyoming Valley Mall Friday night.

“Some of the stores were busier than others, but I figured it’s gonna get busier next week so I’m trying to do it now,” said Ashley Shissler.

The holiday rush gave some of the stores a boost in sales.

“It’s been great for business. People just coming and getting stocking stuffers, kids wanting everything for Christmas,” explained Crystal Castillo, at the Toy Kiosk at Wyoming Valley Mall.

“The mall’s boomin’, we got a bunch of people here doing their last-minute Christmas shopping, definitely busier than expected, busier than usual,” stated Michael Caruso, at Devan’s Diamond Company at Wyoming Valley Mall.

Some shoppers go in with a list and check it twice.

“Candles, perfume, I’m going to see what victoria’s secret has, but probably some pants and the jogger sets,” said Kynia Pugh.

Others will have to make a few more trips.

“I came down to see Santa Claus with my daughters. A lot of stuff is out, I didn’t expect everything to be out, but because of COVID,” stated Luvlynn Kulp.

Credit cards were also smoking a few stop lights away at the Arena Hub Shopping Plaza in best buy.

“We got a battery bank and some gift cards and the Garmin GPS,” said Olivia Kyle.

Shoppers trying to find their way to Christmas Day before time runs out.

Saturday is known as “Super Saturday”, the Saturday before Christmas. It’s expected to be one of the busiest, if not the busiest, shopping days of the holiday season.

The Wyoming Valley Mall will have extended shopping hours. To learn more about the mall’s extended shopping hours click here.