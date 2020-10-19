Last day to register to vote, in-person and mail-in voting underway

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania. In-person voting began in the Commonwealth last week.

Eyewitness News saw long lines of voters at the Luzerne County Penn Place Office building. The bureau of elections is located on the second floor.





The people we spoke with said they were there to either drop off their mail-in ballots or to vote in person with a mail-in ballot. We spoke to a voter from the Hazleton area about why she made the trip to Wilkes-Barre this morning.

“Well, we got our ballots in the mail I guess it took 10 days to get there so we are worried about it not making it here in time so we decided to ride up to drop it at the office here,” said Lisa Albano from Hazle Twp.

There is a mail-in ballot drop box just inside the door at Penn Place and another drop off box inside the Bureau of Elections on the second floor. You have until October 27 to apply for a mail-in ballot.

