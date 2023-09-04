MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many enjoyed the last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen on Monday.

Dozens of local vendors, and residents came out to the fair to enjoy the gorgeous weather, live entertainment, livestock, and plenty of good food.

The very first Wyoming County Fair was held in 1857 and has been delighting the people of Wyoming County and beyond for many years.

“This is our tenth year here, we absolutely love it, we love the people we’re friends with, all the other vendors, it’s very family-orientated this is our favorite fair,” Jaye Coughlin of Pro to Prep.

Vendors and fair officials say they are already looking forward to next year.