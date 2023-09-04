TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the perfect day to hit the sand at Camelbeach as Labor Day was the last day of the season at the waterpark.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the popular waterpark in Monroe County.

Park officials say they had a great summer and some guests say they were there for a final fling before school starts and fall begins.

“We just wanted to have one last hurrah to end the summer, you know, before school goes back in the season and the kids are back in school,” said Tyler Trudgeon of Shohola.

While Monday may be the last day for Camelbeach, Camelback Resort has a number of events throughout the fall before winter ski season starts.