MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Saturday is the final day of shopping at our local Christmas Tree Shop in Moosic.

After Saturday, the Christmas Tree Shop at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic will be closed.

The Massachusetts-based Christmas store’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 protection in May. The company hoped by closing underperforming stores early on it would be able to emerge from bankruptcy by this month, but ultimately it’s closing all locations.

The store is offering major going-out-of-business sales with discounts as big as 90% off.

Gift cards and coupons are no longer being accepted. The store is open today from 9 until close.