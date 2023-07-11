WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre General Hospital will end childbirth services effective Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. Wilkes-Barre General Hospital will end its services for childbirth use. Officials with the hospital state despite efforts to do so, the hospital is not able to secure necessary staffing on the unit.

The hospital says it will continue to work with providers of the 10 remaining women who had planned to deliver at the Wilkes-Barre facility after July 11 to transition their care to another area hospital that offers childbirth services.

After Tuesday, the hospital will no longer provide planned inpatient labor and delivery services. However, Gynecological services and surgeries will continue to be provided at the hospital.

Patients with questions are encouraged to talk with their provider on their next office visit or call the hospital’s patient advocate at 570-552-1283.