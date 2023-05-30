LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids got an out-of-this-world experience at Wyoming Valley West State Street Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

The Science in Motion Division from Wilkes University brought out their new inflatable planetarium to give kids an experience that is normally reserved for museums and planetariums.

Wilkes is one of 10 institutions that are able to participate in the state-funded program and aims to help expand young children’s minds about space at no cost to the school.

“There’s not anything like this in our area, so the fact that we can offer a glimpse at space and educate about space is cool,” said Shealyn Marino, Director of Science and Motion at Wilkes University.

The planetarium costs roughly $50,000 for all the software and materials.