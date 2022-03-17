LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Larksville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting at Saint John’s Baptist Church.

Police say on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. a black male was caught on camera firing a gun. After which he fled south toward the direction of Fifth Street.

Officers say they saw the male and tried to detain him, but the male got away in the area of Fifth and Marcy Streets, running towards East State Street.

According to law enforcement, there are three additional males police are looking to identify in relation to the shooting.

The three suspects are described as:

Suspect 1, a black male wearing black sweatpants with white letters on the left leg and a black hoodie with white stripes.

Suspect 2, a black male wearing red pants and a black hoodie with white letters

Suspect 3, a black male wearing balck sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black skull cap

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to please call Officer Conforti at 570-714-9846, ext. 331, on facebook messenger or at bconforti@larksvilleborough.org