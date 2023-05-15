LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were back on the scene of a junkyard fire Monday morning that first broke out Sunday.

Crews were on East Main Street in Larksville where they were fighting a fire that was called in around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was originally labeled as a brush fire, but fire officials say it originated in the junkyard where junked cars and scrap are stored.

Smoke poured into the sky which could be seen for miles.

Officials say crews struggled with lack of sufficient water and water pressure while battling the fire.

Meanwhile, heavy equipment was brought in to separate what was burning inside the junkyard in order to stop the fire from spreading and to help put it out.

Crews on the scene say the fire rekindled just two hours after they left the scene at midnight. When they were called back Monday morning, flames were reportedly shooting up above the car wash.

More than ten agencies were called out around 2:00 a.m. as part of a second alarm.

There has been no word yet regarding the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

An excavator helped break up the scrapped vehicles to help extinguish the fire.

The fire forced part of Route 11 to be closed near the fire scene.