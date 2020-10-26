Largest kitchen retailer in the United Kingdom chooses PA for North American HQ

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wren Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of custom kitchen cabinets, has selected Pennsylvania as the state to host their North American HQ and a manufacturing facility.

They have selected Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and Sugar Notch Borough as its headquarters, and the Wolf administration says they could create a combined total of 360 jobs in the area between the two locations.

“Wren Manufacturing’s choice to establish its North American headquarters in Pennsylvania speaks to what our commonwealth can offer to businesses looking to grow and expand,” said Gov. Wolf. “This move will make a great difference in this Luzerne County community, making nearly 400 new jobs available as our economy moves toward recovery.” PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF GOVERNOR WOLF







Wren Manufacturing is based in Britain and they create custom kitchen cabinets from design to final sale. They incorporate full customization through their website and have virtual reality integrations at their retail centers for visualizing different designs. The company plans to expand across the country and use this location as its headquarters.

As they are investing in new facilities and land, they also received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for:

A $1.25 million Pennsylvania First grant

$392,400 for job training from WEDnet

$720,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs