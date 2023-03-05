POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The largest home and outdoor show in Northeastern Pennsylvania was held in the Poconos on March 4 and 5, and just in time for spring cleaning.

The 2023 greater Pocono home & outdoor living show was held at Kalahari Resorts and showcased over 100 vendors.

This event was definitely held at the perfect time as many are looking to spruce up their homes as the winter months come to an end.

As spring showers bring flowers, it also brings home projects for many.

The Pocono Builders Association held its annual Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show at Kalahari Resorts and conventions.

“The warmer weather and spring approaching gets people pretty excited about their projects and yeah. They want to come in and talk to us about ideas and get started on things,” said Bob Buff of RW Buff Construction.

“We’re looking outside and saying, ‘oh. We can use a… The deck needs refinishing, we need to put in a pool, we need a hot tub. A new roof! A bunch of things,” said Nella Liska from Albrightsville.

The event gives homeowners the chance to plan ahead.

“This is the time to come out and meet landscapers and talk to them about what you want to do because in a few weeks, you’re gonna get the answer from any reputable landscaper that they’re not gonna be able to handle you until the fall or you’re going to have to wait until next year,” said Will DeMarco of Xavier Landscaping.

You can’t put a cost on expert home advice. Luckily, that’s included with the price of admission.

As many stop by the home show to browse and get inspiration as warmer months approach, others are here specifically to talk to the professionals about their spring projects.

“A lot of kitchen places that they advertise, they don’t have a showroom. That’s our biggest complaint. So, home shows like this, we can actually see what they have to offer,” said Rosanna Sandrock of Hazleton.

The show gives consumers a chance to meet those who will be taking their homes into their hands.

“You get a feel for what they’re all about. Sometimes the internet could be very impersonal. And so, when you’re talking to the person that you’re possibly going to deal with, you get a feel for who they are and see if they’re on the ‘up and up,'” said Albrightsville resident Joe Kudla.

“I like what they have to offer. You know, going from booth to booth seeing what they have. This is our first home show we’ve ever been to, really like it,” said Henry Ross from East Stroudsburg.

The Home and Outdoor Show wrapped up at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and many that attended took away a spring game plan for their homes.