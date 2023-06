PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Plymouth Township on Route 11 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials state the fire began on Route 11 at the back of a residence due to open burning around 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews have said the brush fire was spreading very fast but they were able to get it under control by 12:30 p.m.

Multiple fire crews have responded to keep the blaze under control.