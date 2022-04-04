LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not unusual to see bears out and about this time of year as the weather gets warmer. But a large black bear roaming a Carbon County neighborhood is starting to draw some concern. He’s no stranger to the area, but residents say it might be time for a professional to intervene.

As a huge black bear has been lurking around this neighborhood. Neighbors say he usually comes around on Wednesday nights before trash day.

Neighbors in Lansford have a big problem on their hands. A huge black bear, pushing 600 pounds, has been patrolling their neighborhood for the past several weeks.

“Raiding the garbage, ripping everything up through town, he’ll run from one end of town to the other,” said Larry Williams, Lansford

He likes to take his food to go, often dragging trash bags up this hill where he hangs out. Any sort of bear box to keep him out of their trash doesn’t stand a chance.

“He’s getting bigger and he’s getting bolder,” Williams said.

“He doesn’t seem very afraid of people. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” said Belinda Long, Lansford.

That’s a huge concern for some neighbors, like Larry Williams.

“If they get too used to humans, they will come after a human,” said Williams. “I actually had paw prints on my old truck, where he just put his paws up right up on the quarter panel on the bed looking for whatever he could scavenge.”

Williams says the bear’s behavior could be especially dangerous for anyone walking their dog or taking the trash out at night.

“Back away slowly. That’s pretty much all you can do. Be very wary when you come out, turn your porch lights on, look out the windows,” said Williams.

Belinda Long says she sees the bear on her property all the time. Typical tricks like banging pots and pans and flashing lights don’t work on him. She’s a bit concerned for her puppy, but she doesn’t want anything to happen to the bear. Williams says they need a professional to intervene.

“They need to do something about trapping and removing him,” stated Williams.

Not unusual for bears to come looking for food this time of year after hibernation but people have reported seeing this bear all year.