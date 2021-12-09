Lansford PD looking for suspect in stroller theft

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lansford police are looking for a man who is a person of interest in the theft of a stroller.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday in the area of East Abbott Street at Leisenring Street. Police also say that in the picture is a gold minivan that the suspect was driving.

According to officers, the stroller was taken from a single mother. Below is a picture of the stroller that is almost identical to the one that was taken.

If you know this man Lansford Police ask that you contact them at 570-325-9111.

