ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be lane restrictions in Monroe County.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, between Weird Lake Road and Main Street.

PennDOT says this is due to emergency crack sealing and crews will work from Tuesday, December 26 until Friday, December 29 from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.