Lane restrictions planned for I-84 east and westbound in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing lane restrictions on I-84 in Lackawanna County on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next week, for bridge deck repairs, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to PennDOT, the lane restrictions are as follows:

  • Wednesday, February 9 & Thursday, February 10 – I-84 Westbound from exit 8 (MountCobb/Hamlin) to Exit 2 (Elmhurst)
  • Wednesday February 16 & Thursday, February 17 – I-84 Eastbound from exit 2 (Elmhurst) to exit 8 (Mount Cobb/Hamlin)

PennDOT advises all drives to use caution when driving through the work zones.

For up-to-date road conditions click here to visit 511PA.

