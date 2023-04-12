PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday scheduled lane restrictions on State Route 309 (SR-309) beginning Thursday in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions in Plains Township on SR-309 in both the northbound and southbound directions to remove overhead electric wires. Officials say crews will start working on Thursday, April 13, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

PennDOT says they are urging drivers who encounter a work zone to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Also, in high-traffic locations, those behind the wheel are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns letting one another merge into the open lane, PennDOT officials say.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.