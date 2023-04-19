WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday lane restrictions scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on SR 2005 (Hazle Street) between Hazleton Street and Business Route 309 in the City of Wilkes Barre and Wilkes Barre Township, Luzerne County on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., for milling and paving work and is expected to end on Friday, April 21.

Officials say those behind the wheel should expect major traffic delays and consider an alternate route while work is being done.

PennDOT reminds those in high-traffic locations, to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.