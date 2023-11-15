DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that there would be lane restriction on Interstate 84 (I-84) eastbound on Thursday of this week.

PennDOT There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 84 eastbound beginning at Exit 1 (Tigue Street) in Dunmore, Lackawanna County to perform the stage 5 traffic switch for the Twin Bridges Project.

Officials say work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16. Travelers should use caution while driving through the area.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.