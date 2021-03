EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT announced Friday that there would be lane restrictions on I-81 SB between exits 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) and 178 (Wilkes Barre/Scranton Airport) on Saturday March 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m for work being done.

They also announced there would be lane restrictions I-81 NB and SB between exits 178 (Wilkes Barre/Scranton Airport) and 191 (Dickson City) from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. for cleaning on the interstate.