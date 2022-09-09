LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and times:

Interstate 81 Southbound:

Friday, September 9, starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending Monday, September 12 at 6:00 a.m.

Friday, September 16, starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending Monday, September 19 at 6:00 a.m.

Interstate 81 Northbound:

Friday, September 23, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending Monday, September 26 at 6:00 a.m.

Friday, September 30, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending Monday, October 3 at 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in these areas during the time periods listed above. Drivers can also check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA.