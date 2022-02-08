Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 westbound in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing lane restrictions on I-80 in Luzerne County Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-80 Westbound beginning at exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) and ending at exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville).

PennDOT says the restrictions are due to tree removal and that all drivers should use caution while driving through the work zones.

For the up-to-date road conditions, click here to visit 511PA.

